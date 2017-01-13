Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Shah Rukh Khan gushes over Raees co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be all busy with promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Raees’, but much to his co-stars’ delight, he still manages to take some time out to appreciate them.

Shahrukh Khan had his question and answer session with fans on Twitter on Thursday. One of the social media users asked him his opinion of co-star Nawazuddin.

“Nawazuddin is a gem of an actor and too much fun to work with,” Shahrukh reportedly tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan portrays a famous bootlegger in the film with Nawazuddin playing the role of an adamant policeman trying to hunt him down.

Raees also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in a leading role and is slated to be released on January 25.

