Three-day anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sindh

KARACHI: The year’s first three-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Sindh on Monday.

According to secretary health Fazlullah Pechuho, the campaign will vaccinate 8.4 million children under the age of five. Of them 2.2 million children will be vaccinated in 188 union councils of Karachi, and the rest will be vaccinated across districts of Sindh.

During the campaign in Karachi 5000 policemen will guard 1200 volunteers administering the anti-polio drop.

Coordinator EOC Fayaz Jatoi said there have drastic improvements in the program with polio cases reducing from 306 cases in 2014 to 20 cases in 2015. However, he added, there goal was to reach zero cases.

Pakistan remains among the only three polio endemic countries in the world, along with Nigeria and Afghanistan.

