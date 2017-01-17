Print Story
Wintry dryness, foggy mornings, chilly nights to prevail in Sindh: Met

KARACHI: The city has awoken to chilly mornings for the last few days, and weather in the province in general is expected to remain the same, Met Office’s latest forecast stated on Tuesday.

The cold weather with wintry dryness is is expected to continue in Sindh for the next 24 hours. Mornings are anticipated to be garbed in mist and fog in upper Sindh, whereas haze will accompany the mist in lower areas.

The Met Office reiterated its 24-hour projection for the following day (Thursday).

Nights in Sindh will be persistently cold throughout the two days, continuing the trend from last week.

