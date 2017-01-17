Is Brad Pitt dating Kate Hudson?

Related Stories Brad Pitt back on red carpet for 'Allied' after cleared of abuse allegations

After the heartbreaking Brangelina split, whether their fans moved on or not but Brad Pitt definitely seems to be moving on. Despite the speculation about his rumoured affair with ‘Allied’ co-star Marion Cotillard, the truth is it’s someone else.

Yes, Brad Pitt is dating Kate Hudson, an American actress who is famous for playing ‘Penny Lane’ in Almost Famous and is an Academy award winner. Kate Hudson has finally let the cat out of the bag and confirmed her romance with Brad Pitt.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, both Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson attended the 2017 Golden Globes but they didn’t arrive together nor did they chat during the show, making sure to keep their new love quiet. However, Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her new man at an after-party. Despite being careful not to make an appearance together, the pair may have managed to squeeze in some private time.

It is believed that they’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months now.

