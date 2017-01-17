Pakistani passport ranked second-last in global index, almost losing out

In Arton Capital's Passport Index, which curates and classifies passports from around the world, Pakistan’s passport has been assigned the second-last position, with a global power rank of 94. It is the only country in this category.

In the individual power rank system, Pakistan has been given the 198th position.

The individual power rank grades passports on each country’s characteristics and visa policies, while global power rank is calculated on the total visa-free score.

While the top five ahead of every other country are Germany, Sweden, Singapore, Denmark, and Finland, it is Afghanistan that lags behind at the last position.

Pakistanis pride themselves about almost everything good and ethical put forward to them. And it isn’t entirely wrong of them to do so, given how the country has been progressing in various aspects, albeit at a sluggish pace.

Given Pakistan’s stagnating rate of growth – or rather deceleration – combined with terrorism, extremism, human rights, child abuse, feudal system, among other problems, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has computed the country’s Human Development Index (HDI) to be 0.538.

Pakistan’s visa-free score is 26, depicting a change of negative one (-1) from 2016. The figure denotes that Pakistan welcomes people from six countries on a visa-free basis - the list is longer for holders of Diplomatic or Official passports from other countries. Additionally, citizens from 20 countries can enter Pakistan on a visa-on-arrival system.

