Amazon worker fired after â€˜greetings from Uncle Adolfâ€™ note caught

An Amazon worker was sacked after a note was discovered by a Jewish lady in a parcel gifted to her, which read “Greetings from Uncle Adolf”.

The lady, who was based in the UK, had received a package of toys for her niece. Liran Meydat who sent the parcel said that the lady ‘freaked out’ after opening the parcel and ‘took it pretty badly’, according to a Daily mail report.

The controversial note was put inside the packaging and not the stuff inside, which made Liran think that someone inside the services company did it.

Police took rapid action once the issue was reported and the package was confiscated for lab testing.

It is believed that the Jewish identity of the woman was judged by her surname.

An Amazon spokesman reportedly said that it took the incident very seriously and extended apologies to the lady, adding that the person involved in the matter was fired after due investigation.

