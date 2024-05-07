Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sanchez: Who makes morning coffee?

This is how a day inside Jeff Bezos' like looks like, as per his fiancee

Lauren Sanchez reveals how Jeff Bezos starts his day. — Instagram/@laurenwsanchez

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon; however, the billionaire is no longer at the helm the of the e-commerce giant and is enjoying a high-end peaceful lifestyle wallowing in the lap of luxury dealing with everyday things in style.



Award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez, who became affianced wife of the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos in 2019, revealed what a day into the couple’s lives looked like, reported Business Insider.

The 60-year-old CEO of Blue Origin wakes up in the morning without alarm and ensures he receives eight hours of sleep, Sanchez told Vogue.

The bedtime of the investor is 9:30pm, according to his fiancee.

Jeff Bezos owns aerospace company Blue Origin. — Instagram/jeffbezos

Bezos told a gathering of Economic Club of Washington, DC: “I like to read the newspaper. I like to have coffee."

The couple said that they start their day by journaling rather their phones.

“Whoever wakes up first makes the coffee,” Sánchez also said in her interview.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez spend leisure time trying adventures. — Instagram/jeffbezos

Bezos uses a self-heating Ember mug for morning coffee and Sanchez used the one she received from the billionaire with "woke up sexy as hell again," written on it.

The tech mogul likes to start his day slow and loves spending time with his family.

Billionaire loves spending time with family. — Instagram/jeffbezos

After waking up, Bezos reads the newspaper, chats with Sanchez, and hits the gym for cardio and weightlifting exercises, nearly every day.

"He's on a whole different level than I am," Sánchez told Vogue calling him "a monster in the gym."

The richest person likes to eat unusual dishes as he was once photographed eating an iguana.

Bezos has unusual taste in food. — Instagram/jeffbezos

While meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, Bezos ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast.

"When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said, adding "I must have the breakfast octopus."

The couple also likes to cook as the former journalist said Bezos makes churros in his deep fryer.

"Abuelo made churros whenever we were with him," Bezos said.

The couple is focused on their respective careers and spend their leisure time together on Bezos' million-dollar yacht.