Saudi Arabia to build region's largest water theme park

"Aquarabia" will feature world's first double water loop, tallest water coaster, underwater adventure trips

Artistic impression of Saudi Arabia’s water theme park Aquarabia in Qiddiya city. — SPA

Pacing up to achieve milestones in light of the Kingdom’s ambitious 'Vision 2023', Saudi Arabia has announced the construction of a one-of-a-kind water theme park — the largest across the region — in Qiddiya City which is in the transformation phase to become one of the global tourist attractions.

The water theme park project "Aquarabia" — which includes the world's first double water loop, and the tallest water coaster with the highest jump — would be a cornerstone of its Six Flags Qiddiya City venture eyeing global visitors with 22 unrivalled entertainment destinations and water experiences suitable for all family members, as well as some “world-first” attractions.

It would also include the longest and highest water racing track, and the tallest water slide, according to the Saudi Press Agency, adding the project will be constructed by Saudi Arabia Qiddiya Investment Co.

Additionally, another feature of the forthcoming project would be the first underwater adventure trip with diving vehicles, as well as designated water sports areas for rafting, kayaking, canoeing, free solo climbing, and cliff jumping for adrenaline lovers.

The first surfing pool will also be introduced in the Kingdom, incorporating immersive, narrative-based design elements and attractions seldom seen in water parks, with its theming based around ancient desert wellsprings and Qiddiya’s wildlife seeking an oasis, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Aquarabia will complement Qiddiya City's theme park offering with the previously announced Six Flags Qiddiya City, a thrill park that will push the boundaries of the possible with twenty-eight rides and attractions.

The water theme park will feature five world record-breaking coasters spread across six uniquely themed lands:

Sirocco Tower: the world’s tallest free-standing shot tower ride

Gyropsin: the world’s tallest pendulum ride

Spitfire: the world’s tallest inverted top hat coaster

Iron Rattler: the world’s tallest tilt coaster

Falcons Flight: the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster which will run parallel to the F1 track.

Six Flags Qiddiya City, Kingdon’s largest amusement park, and Aquarabia will be the first attractions to be opened for visitors in 2025 while the definite opening dates are yet to be unveiled.

Both parks will uphold the highest standard of sustainable practices, using innovative technology and design to implement best practices in water use and waste management.

The water theme park will use recycled water for the park's irrigation and cooling, and thanks to specialised filters, will be able to reduce water waste by up to 90% and minimise energy consumption.

Moreover, Six Flags Qiddiya City also aims to recycle operational waste targeting more than 80% diversion from landfills, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for the region, Khaleej Times reported.