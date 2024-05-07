Meet remarkable women behind some of world's richest men

How have partners of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg made a difference?

How did partners of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg complement their success? — Instagram/@mackenziescott2020, @melindafrenchgates, @priscillachan

Successful billionaires are often accompanied by remarkable women and America’s wealthiest men are no different, as their lives are or once were intertwined with the presence of stunning and accomplished wives.



These women didn’t only complement their success, but also exude beauty, grace and intelligence, according to Inscriber Digital Magazine.

So who are these intelligent women and what impact did they have on their partners’ lives?

Melinda French Gates

Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda Gates is one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. — CNBC

The ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is also one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, had dedicated her life to making a difference through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



Melinda maintains an unwavering commitment to social causes, becoming an inspiration to millions.

Her work in improving global health, education, and economic development has made her one of America’s most influential philanthropists.

Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan is a pediatrician by training. — Instagram/@priscillachan

The wife of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a pediatrician by training, and brings a sense of empathy and compassion to her husband’s tech empire.

The couple has donated the majority of their wealth to charitable causes including education, science, and criminal justice reformthrough the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

MacKenzie Scott

Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott remains one of the most impactful women in United States. — Reuters/File

While her marriage to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, may have ended in divorce, MacKenzie remains one of the most impactful women in the United States.

Following her divorce from Bezos, Mackenzie received a significant portion of Amazon stock, which instantly made her one of the world’s wealthiest individuals but instead of keeping the fortune, Mackenzie has embarked on a philanthropic journey.

She has pledged billions of dollars to organisations addressing poverty, racial inequality, and climate change.