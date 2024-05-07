 

Meet remarkable women behind some of world's richest men

How have partners of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg made a difference?

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

How did partners of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg complement their success? — Instagram/@mackenziescott2020, @melindafrenchgates, @priscillachan

Successful billionaires are often accompanied by remarkable women and America’s wealthiest men are no different, as their lives are or once were intertwined with the presence of stunning and accomplished wives.

These women didn’t only complement their success, but also exude beauty, grace and intelligence, according to Inscriber Digital Magazine.

So who are these intelligent women and what impact did they have on their partners’ lives?

Melinda French Gates

Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda Gates is one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. — CNBC

The ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is also one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, had dedicated her life to making a difference through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Melinda maintains an unwavering commitment to social causes, becoming an inspiration to millions. 

Her work in improving global health, education, and economic development has made her one of America’s most influential philanthropists.

Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan is a pediatrician by training. — Instagram/@priscillachan

The wife of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a pediatrician by training, and brings a sense of empathy and compassion to her husband’s tech empire.

The couple has donated the majority of their wealth to charitable causes including education, science, and criminal justice reformthrough the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

MacKenzie Scott

Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott remains one of the most impactful women in United States. — Reuters/File

While her marriage to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, may have ended in divorce, MacKenzie remains one of the most impactful women in the United States.

Following her divorce from Bezos, Mackenzie received a significant portion of Amazon stock, which instantly made her one of the world’s wealthiest individuals but instead of keeping the fortune, Mackenzie has embarked on a philanthropic journey.

She has pledged billions of dollars to organisations addressing poverty, racial inequality, and climate change.

More From World

David Beckham embarks on another legal venture

David Beckham embarks on another legal venture
WATCH: Horse stranded over rooftop of house in Brazil amid flooding

WATCH: Horse stranded over rooftop of house in Brazil amid flooding
Donald Trump is now cryptocurrency's 'biggest' supporter in US

Donald Trump is now cryptocurrency's 'biggest' supporter in US
Australian city building new £2.8bn airport to deal with overtourism

Australian city building new £2.8bn airport to deal with overtourism
What's inside Neom's futuristic coastal community Jaumur?

What's inside Neom's futuristic coastal community Jaumur?
Donald Trump's youngest son Barron to make political debut

Donald Trump's youngest son Barron to make political debut
Why Stormy Daniels courtroom sketch filled internet with distaste

Why Stormy Daniels courtroom sketch filled internet with distaste
Robert F Kennedy Jr's brain was eaten by deadly worm — How's he alive?

Robert F Kennedy Jr's brain was eaten by deadly worm — How's he alive?
London mayor Sadiq Khan praises Geo News role during election campaign

London mayor Sadiq Khan praises Geo News role during election campaign
Three Taliban security personnel killed in north Afghanistan blast

Three Taliban security personnel killed in north Afghanistan blast
Stormy Daniels exposes Donald Trump in hush money trial testimony

Stormy Daniels exposes Donald Trump in hush money trial testimony
Four underrated, beautiful countries you need to visit on your next vacation

Four underrated, beautiful countries you need to visit on your next vacation