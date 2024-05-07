What did Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez wear for Met Gala debut?

Amazon founder and Emmy-winning journalist attend Met Gala for the first time as a couple

Jeff Bezos's fiancess Lauren Sanchez makes Met Gala debut in outfit picket out by Anna Wintour. — People via MG24

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos accompanied his fiancee Lauren Sanchez on Monday as she made her debut appearance at the annual Met Gala in New York City, Fox News reported.



According to Vogue, the Emmy Award-winning journalist graced the Met Gala red carpet outfitted in an Oscar De La Renta black velvet and white full-length gown, with a mosaic design described as having the image of a "shattered stained-glass rose".



Sanchez likened the dress to life lessons as she said: "In my head, it’s definitely a metaphor for life because it’s a little bit about all your broken pieces in life and putting those pieces back together."

Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez make Met Gala debut as a couple. — Vogue

Although Bezos, 60, skipped the red carpet as Sanchez, 54, walked the stairs to the Metropolitan Museum of Art solo, boasting her outfit for photographers.

The tech billionaire later joined his fiancee at the green-carpeted entry stairs to pose for photos in a traditional black tuxedo.

Bezos has attended the Met Gala before but this was the first time the Blue Origin CEO and his fiancée attended the annual event as a couple.

This year’s dress code was "The Garden of Time".



Last week, it was reported that Anna Wintour, US Vogue's formidable editor-in-chief and the Gala's chair, personally helped her select custom designs for the event.

This came as several reports said that the 74-year-old fashion enthusiast believes that Sanchez has "poor taste" in fashion.