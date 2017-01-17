Video: Motorcyclist teaches his pet pigeon to fly alongside him

In a peculiar video that recently surfaced, a Pakistani pigeon lover was seen riding his motorcycle at 50mph, while his pet pigeon was seen flying by his side.

The video was made focusing on the man on his motorcycle, showing his pet pigeon keeping up with the speed.

After a while the pigeon started slowing down and the rider had to eventually stop to give rest to his flying pet.

Racing pigeons are famous for their navigation abilities and can usually travel at speeds just under 40mph.

