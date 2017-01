LAHORE: At least sixty Pakistanis deported from Malaysia arrived here on Thursday.



Speaking to press at Allama Iqbal International Airport, the deportees informed that they landed in Malaysia on a work visa after paying around Rs 300,000 but on their arrival, they came to know that the host company declared bankruptcy.



After three-month of jail, the Pakistani nationals were deported back. The affectees demanded Pakistani government take strict action against the Malaysian company.

0



0







Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.