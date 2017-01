Related Stories Street crime in Karachi: CPLC identifies danger zones

KARACHI: A private bank near Punjab Chowrangi in Defence was robbed early Thursday, police said.

According to the police, five to six robbers were involved in the heist where more than Rs. 2 million were looted.

This is first bank heist of 2017. Last year, 12 bank robberies and dacoities were reported, of which ten were in the first four months of 2016, while only 2 in the remaining eight months.

