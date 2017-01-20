Deepika lungi dances with James Corden after Vin Diesel

If you have been a lungi dance fan then brace yourself as Deepika Padukone teaches James Corden to lungi dance at The Late Late Show.

After appearing at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deepika appeared at The Late Late Show of James Corden with Vin Diesel, her co-star from xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actors showed up to promote their movie. While the actors appeared in black attire, Deepika seemed quite groovy and Vin Diesel was looking gallant like always.

James Corden who is also famous for his Carpool Karaoke with many famous celebrities including Michelle Obama, this time thrills his show as Deepika teaches him to ‘lungi dance’. While Padukone and Corden improvised the dance by using spare jackets, Vin Diesel and audience were totally amused to watch it.

