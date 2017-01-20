‘Teach us cricket, we’ll teach you football’ – Brazilian coach Sanchez’s offer to Younis

Related Stories Brazilian football coach arrives in Karachi to train youngsters

KARACHI: Pakistan batsman Younis Khan on Friday met Brazilian football coach Romildo Sanchez, who is in Karachi to train young Pakistani footballers for a few days.

The veteran batsman, after warmly greeting the coach, shared his love and passion for football and requested Sanchez to promote the sport in Pakistan.

“We play football here, we love football. After cricket, it’s football here in Pakistan,” Younis said, adding that it has always been his wish to promote the game in the country.

“The moment I got to know you were here in Pakistan I was keen to meet you,” Younis added.

Sanchez, who was visiting Karachi’s ‘mini Brazil’ Lyari stadium today, warmly returned the greetings and invited Younis to come to Brazil to promote cricket in his native country.

“You teach us cricket and we will teach you football,” the coach offered.

Sanchez said that collective efforts are needed to promote football in Pakistan. “The government must step up efforts to develop this sport. You also need schools to promote and develop talent in children for football,” he said.

Speaking to Geo News earlier this week, Sanchez said Pakistanis and Brazilians were very similar.

"Pakistan has a lot of talent for football. It’s like my own country. People here are just like us, only the language is different," he said.

During his visit, Sanchez – who is the Director Players Club of Tampa Bay, Florida-USA – is imparting training to students of different schools and five district associations of the provincial metropolis. He is also holding training sessions for the youth of Lyari — where football is a popular sport.

0



0





