WCL owner's live TV cheeky proposal to presenter goes viral

WCL owner Harshit Tomar and presenter Karishma Kotak can be seen in this screengrab. — X/@thecricketgully

World Championship of Legends (WCL) owner Harshit Tomar stunned presenter Karishma Kotak with a surprise comment during the post-final presentation ceremony, declaring on live TV, “I am going to propose to you”.

The video clip of the moment has since gone viral.

The unexpected exchange took place after South Africa Champions clinched a commanding nine-wicket victory over Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2025 final on August 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Kotak, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) presenter, asked Tomar how he planned to celebrate the successful completion of the tournament’s second season. Caught off guard, she laughed when Tomar replied with his unexpected “proposal” comment.

AB de Villiers’ stunning knock in the final

The final itself was no less dramatic. AB de Villiers rolled back the years with a scintillating unbeaten 120 off 60 balls, guiding South Africa to chase down a 196-run target in just 17 overs. JP Duminy supported with a quickfire 50 not out from 28 balls, while Hashim Amla was the only South African batter dismissed.

For Pakistan Champions, Sharjeel Khan’s 76 off 44 balls powered the team to a competitive 195/5 in their 20 overs. Hardus Viljoen and Wayne Parnell each picked up two wickets for South Africa.

De Villiers ended the tournament as the top run-scorer, amassing 431 runs in six innings at a staggering average of 143.67 and a strike rate of 221.03. His unbeaten century in the final earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Final awards.

Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell and Peter Siddle emerged as the joint-leading wicket-takers, claiming 11 wickets each — Parnell in seven matches and Siddle in six.