Limousine torched by anti-Trump protesters belongs to Pakistani-American

WASHINGTON: An image of a torched limousine by the anti-Trump protestors is doing rounds on the internet, Geo News was informed on Saturday that the vehicle was owned by an American-Pakistani businessman.



In an exclusive interview, Akbar Chaudhry said that his company, Nationwide, owned the limousine which was set on fire by the protesters in downtown Washington on Friday, just half a mile from Donald Trump's victory parade.





Chaudhry expressed his regret on the incident but said that such unforeseen and unfortunate events happen across the world.

Earlier on Friday, America's political divisions turned violent on Washington's streets during US President Donald Trump's inauguration as black-clad anti-establishment activists set fires and clashed with police, while Trump supporters cheered the new chief executive.

Hundreds of protesters with varying agendas marched through downtown, and some groups clashed with police, throwing rocks and bottles, which police responded to with tear gas and concussion grenades. A helicopter hovered low overhead.

Multiple vehicles were set on fire, including a black limousine and a television truck. A knot of people dragged garbage cans into a street a few blocks from the White House and set them ablaze, later throwing a red cap bearing Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan into the flames.

