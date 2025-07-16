APPNA 2025 Convention: A celebration of medicine, culture

Renowned singer Atif Aslam performs during APPNA 2025 Convention in Dallas, US on July 14, 2025. — [email protected]

DALLAS: The 48th Annual Convention of APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America), the most influential and dynamic organisation of Pakistani-American doctors, concluded in a grand and memorable fashion in Dallas, Texas.

This vibrant four-day event brought together over 4,000 doctors from the US, Canada, Pakistan, and other countries, along with their families, community leaders, experts, youth, entrepreneurs, and elected officials.

The convention began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan, the US, and Canada. APPNA President Dr Humaira Qamar and Secretary Sanaullah highlighted the organisation's yearly achievements and outlined the purpose and vision of the convention.

A wide array of academic, charitable, cultural, and entertainment programmes were part of the four-day event. These included Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions, scientific lectures, professional workshops for physicians, boutique services for women, exhibitions by renowned Pakistani brands, youth leadership workshops, debates, match-making events, and patriotic and social programmes such as "I Love Pakistan" and "SAYA".

During the convention, special awards were presented to Dr. Abdul Bari, founder of Indus Hospital, and Dr Adeeb Rizvi, head of SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation), in recognition of their outstanding contributions to healthcare, welfare, and social service in Pakistan.

At the main gala, renowned oil magnate Syed Javed Anwar praised APPNA's philanthropic work and announced a generous donation of $300,000 to support its charitable missions. He described APPNA as a model representation of Pakistani physicians around the globe, not only serving medicine but also advancing the cause of humanity.

The cultural highlight of the convention featured dazzling performances by legendary Pakistani singers Atif Aslam, Ahmed Jahanzeb, Arif Lohar, and Sanam Marvi, who enchanted the audience with their music. Traditional cuisine, cultural displays, and a high-profile fashion show showcasing the creations of top Pakistani designers transformed the convention into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration.

APPNA's senior leader Dr Naeem TahirKhaili played a crucial role in organising the cultural and entertainment activities for doctors and their families, greatly contributing to the success of the convention.

On this occasion, Dr Khurram Siddiqui, a key figure in APPNA’s committee supporting incoming Pakistani physicians, shared that more than 1,000 doctors from Pakistan had successfully received their US visas and would soon begin medical residencies across various hospitals in America.

He added that APPNA had provided ongoing support to these doctors, making this achievement a significant milestone for the younger generation of Pakistani physicians.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, also attended the convention and addressed the audience on the importance of bilateral cooperation in healthcare and the vital role of the Pakistani-American community. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the diaspora and emphasised Pakistan's commitment to supporting them.

Other dignitaries in attendance included oil tycoon Syed Javed Anwar, Democratic Party leader and prominent businessman Tahir Javed, mayors from various cities, community leaders, professionals, and media representatives from across the US.

The APPNA 2025 convention acts as a hub of medicine, research, and philanthropy and also as reflects Pakistani culture and community unity.