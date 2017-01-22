Heavy spell of rain, snow expected across Pakistan from Monday

KARACHI: Yet another spell of rain and snow is expected to hit the country between Monday and Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

According to the Met, the new wave of rain and snowfall will be much more intense than the previous one. Since the last two years snow has mostly dominated the winters in the country, but this time rain is likely to dominate the season, the Met said.

A fresh system of winds has entered Balochistan which would trigger cold and rain in parts of the country.

The rainwater could cause flooding in nullahs and streams of Balochistan, the Met warned.

The mountains of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat are also likely to be blanketed in snow during the coming week. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains in Murree, Galyat, Hazara, Malakand and Kashmir.

Downpour is forecasted for Karachi on Monday and Tuesday.

Besides, landslides are feared to occur in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The Met has advised people to follow the precautionary measures suggested by the National Disaster Management Authority/National Highway Authority for travel during rain.

