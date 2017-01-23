World’s only bus tour of Afghanistan—led by a 79-year-old American

If your idea of travel involves adventure, skidding through rough terrains—and roadside bombs—Geoff Hann might be the travel guide for you.

Hann’s travel company Hinterland Travels offers holidays packages to countries including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and others where most people, let alone Westerners, won’t even think of vacationing.

The company’s bus tour of Afghanistan is the only one in the world.

Interestingly, it’s not young people signing up for the thrilling journeys.

“It’s mainly middle aged people,” says Geoff Hann. “They’ve raised their children and they want to do something different.

The 79-year-old’s adventures are marred by Taliban attacks, robberies and mob murder.

Sometimes a car bomb would go off during tours; at others, travellers would have to sleep in a police station to avoid being kidnapped.

Gann also says some people sign up without realising what they are in for.

“The clients have been very difficult about it…They blame me and want their money back but I didn’t bloody shoot them, did I,” says Hann.

Travel enthusiasts can pay for the adventure at a price of £3,500 for three weeks.

