Two kidnappers gunned down in Karachi, claims CPLC

KARACHI: At least two alleged suspects were killed in a joint raid by Citizen Police Liaison Committee and Anti- Violent Crime Cell here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to CPLC chief Zubair Habib, the two alleged criminals were involved in a kidnapping of a 16-year-old, Faisal, and were gunned down in a shootout. He further informed that the hostage was recovered in the operation.

Faisal was kidnapped on January 5 and the kidnappers demanded Rs 30 million as ransom money, CPLC chief claimed.

Meanwhile, in separate raids at Quaidabad, FB Area and Gulshan Chorangi at least three people were apprehended by the law enforcement agencies.

