After the release of 'Zaalima', 'Udi Udi Jaye' and Sunny Leone's item number 'Laila Main Laila' comes 'Dhingana' – the brand new song from Raees which gives us a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s gangsta life in the 80's mafia world.

The latest song celebrates the rise and rise of Raees Alam (SRK’s character) as the bootlegger in Gujarat.

The groovy tune, accompanied by SRK’s gangster persona, makes for a great watching. Check out the song video below:

0



0