Samsung Galaxy S8 to have bigger display: sources

WASHINGTON: Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is set to come in two sizes and will have an almost bezel-less, edge-to-edge display and an iris scanner, a British newspaper, Guardian, claimed on Tuesday.

The Galaxy S8 will be announced in late March and is expected to be on sale on or around 21 April, later than the originally planned launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February due to the Note 7 debacle which adversely impacted the company`s goodwill and finances.

“The two variants will have screens in the 5in to 6in region, with the devices having the same or smaller proportions of previous versions of Samsung’s flagship smartphone but with larger displays, according to wellplaced sources talking to the Guardian.”

The two smartphones are given codename as Dream and Dream 2, representing the smaller and larger Galaxy S8 respectively, according to sources.

The so-called “infinity display” will cover the majority of the front of the device, with very little body on the top and bottom of the screen not dedicated to the display.

According to sources there wasn’t even space to put a logo or brand name on the front of the device.

Samsung has moved the fingerprint scanner to the back of the device, multiple sources said. The Galaxy S8 will have a traditional 3.5mm headphone socket, according to several sources.

Several sources also confirmed that the iris scanning biometric technology launched in the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be available on the Galaxy S8, allowing users to unlock and their smartphones and authenticate purchases with their eyes.

The Galaxy S8 will have a similar “duo pixel” camera to last year’s Galaxy S7, situated on the back of the device according to two sources, with incremental improvements to image quality, low-light performance and speed. The camera will also feature built-in object recognition, similar to Google Goggles, according to several sources.

