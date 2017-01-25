Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Indian presidential palace

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, Shaikh Muhammad bin Zayed has visited the presidential palace in New Delhi.

He was received by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The crown prince was welcomed with the guard of honour. He also laid flowers at a memorial of Mahatama Gandhi, Raj Ghat.

Shaikh Zayed arrived in India this week. He is on a visit to the country to attend the Indian Republic Day, that is commemorated on January 26.

