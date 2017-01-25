Print Story
X

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Indian presidential palace

GNGEO NEWS

World
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Indian presidential palace

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, Shaikh Muhammad bin Zayed has visited the presidential palace in New Delhi.

He was received by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The crown prince was welcomed with the guard of honour.  He also laid flowers at a memorial of Mahatama Gandhi, Raj Ghat.

Shaikh Zayed arrived in India this week. He is on a visit to the country to attend the Indian Republic Day, that is commemorated on January 26.

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Indian presidential palace was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Latest World News, Geo News, United Arab Emirates, Uae, Uae Crown Prince, India, New Delhi, Modi, India U.a.e, . Permanent link to the news story "Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Indian presidential palace" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128636-Abu-Dhabi-crown-prince-visits-Indian-presidential-palace.

GEO TV NETWORK