Ten dead at Sydney's Bondi Beach after shooting, two in custody

health worker moves a stretcher after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. — AFP

Multiple people injured as first responders “work to save lives”.

Thirteen people taken to hospital, NSW ambulance says.

Israel's president says Hanukkah candle-lighters attacked.

SYDNEY: Australian police say 10 people are dead on Sunday after a shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Multiple people were injured and first responders were "working to save lives", officials said.

Thirteen people were taken to hospital after the shooting, a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident "shocking and distressing", adding that "emergency responders are on the ground and working to save lives".

ABC aired footage showing people lying on the ground.

“I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere,” 30-year-old local Harry Wilson, who witnessed the shooting, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Jewish people who had gone to light the first candle of the Hanukkah holiday on the beach had been attacked by "vile terrorists".

One of the world's most famous beaches, Bondi is typically crowded with locals and tourists, especially on warm weekend evenings.

"If we were targeted deliberately in this way, it's something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It's a horrific thing," Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News, adding his media adviser had been wounded in the attack.