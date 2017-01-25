LHC declares one percent increase in GST unlawful

LAHORE: In response to a petition, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday declared the one percent increase in general sales tax to be unlawful.
Justice Ayesha A. Malik ruled in favour of the petitioner’s claim that the sales tax revision by the federal government is unconstitutional.
Earlier, the federal government had bumped up the general sales tax through an amendment in the 2013 Finance Act.
