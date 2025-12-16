FBR decides to re-evaluate property valuation table for Islamabad

This undated photo shows a view of Islamabad’s Bani Gala. — Facebook/ Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to re-evaluate the fair market values of immovable properties in Islamabad following objections from real estate associations.

The associations had raised concerns that certain areas were assigned higher values than the actual market rates, prompting the FBR to review the situation.

In a notification, the FBR explained that valuation tables for the entire country were revised on October 29, 2024, except for the Islamabad district, due to a pending complaint from the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

Subsequently, a new Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) was issued on December 8, 2025, for Islamabad’s property valuations.

However, after receiving additional input from real estate stakeholders, the FBR conducted a further examination, confirming that some objections raised were valid.

As a result, the FBR has decided to put the current SRO on hold until January 31, 2026, while a revised valuation table is being finalised.

The SRO will be held in abeyance till January 31, or issuance of a revised SRO notifying the fair market value of immovable property of Islamabad, whichever is earlier, read the statement.

The FBR has assured that the process will be concluded with the approval of the competent authority.