Petrol price remains unchanged at Rs263.45 for next fortnight

The federal government on Monday decided to keep the petrol price unchanged at Rs263.45 per litre for the next fortnight, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the relevant ministries.

The price of high-speed diesel, meanwhile, has seen a significant decline of Rs14 per litre, effective from December 16, read a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Diesel will now be priced at Rs265.65 per litre for the next 15 days.

Products Existing price New price Decrease Diesel Rs279.65 265.65 -Rs14 Petrol 263.45 263.45 0

Ogra had earlier rejected reports claiming fuel prices could be cut by up to Rs12 per litre from December 16, terming them "purely speculative" and unrelated to any formal pricing exercise by the regulator.

In a press statement issued on December 13, the authority said that it calculates petroleum prices in accordance with federal government instructions and only within the notified timeframe.

Multiple media reports had suggested a reduction in domestic fuel prices, citing official sources.

Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers. Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting.

On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.

Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.

The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.