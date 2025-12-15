 
Geo News

Petrol price remains unchanged at Rs263.45 for next fortnight

Petroleum Division notifies fresh prices, following recommendations from Ogra

By
Saif ur Rehman
|

December 15, 2025

A representational image of a fuel station staffer updating the fuel prices in Karachi. — AFP/ File
A representational image of a fuel station staffer updating the fuel prices in Karachi. — AFP/ File
  • Petroleum Division issues the notification.
  • New prices will remain effective till Dec 31.
  • Diesel price has been set at 265.65 per litre.

The federal government on Monday decided to keep the petrol price unchanged at Rs263.45 per litre for the next fortnight, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the relevant ministries.

The price of high-speed diesel, meanwhile, has seen a significant decline of Rs14 per litre, effective from December 16, read a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Diesel will now be priced at Rs265.65 per litre for the next 15 days. 

ProductsExisting priceNew price Decrease
DieselRs279.65265.65-Rs14
Petrol263.45263.450

Ogra had earlier rejected reports claiming fuel prices could be cut by up to Rs12 per litre from December 16, terming them "purely speculative" and unrelated to any formal pricing exercise by the regulator.

In a press statement issued on December 13, the authority said that it calculates petroleum prices in accordance with federal government instructions and only within the notified timeframe.

Multiple media reports had suggested a reduction in domestic fuel prices, citing official sources.

Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers. Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting.

On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.

Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.

The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.

More From Business

SBP likely to hold interest rate at 11% amid inflation risks
SBP likely to hold interest rate at 11% amid inflation risks
Binance, HTX NOCs 'not blanket approval', says PVARA chief
Binance, HTX NOCs 'not blanket approval', says PVARA chief
No new IMF conditions, reforms align with agenda: finance ministry
No new IMF conditions, reforms align with agenda: finance ministry
Law on public servants' asset disclosure already enacted under IMF commitments: FinMin
Law on public servants' asset disclosure already enacted under IMF commitments: FinMin
PM Shehbaz says economy out of woods, terms all indicators 'wonderful' video
PM Shehbaz says economy out of woods, terms all indicators 'wonderful'
Ogra issues clarification on upcoming petroleum prices review
Ogra issues clarification on upcoming petroleum prices review