Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’ becomes all time ‘block-buster’

Amir Khan’s latest blockbuster "Dangal" continues to break previous records and set new ones. Days have passed since its first-day release, but it appears that Dangal`s euphoria refuses to fade away.

Seasoned film critic and business analyst Tara Adarsh posted a tweet on Twitter regarding the latest figures of the film, calling the film an 'all time block-buster'.

#Dangal [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.83 cr, Mon 94 lacs, Tue 1.01 cr. Total: ₹ 383.10 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2017

At the start of the month, the film became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, smashing the actor’s own record, trade analysts and producers had said earlier.

"Dangal", directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is based on the true story of wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat who raised his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become champion wrestlers.

Geeta won a gold medal for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games while her sister topped the podium at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. "Dangal" is a Hindi word used to describe a wrestling competition.

Khan, 51, gained a lot of weight to play the role of Mahavir before quickly losing 25 kilogrammes to appear as a younger version of the coach elsewhere in the film.

The movie was released on December 23 and was India’s second hit wrestling film of 2016. "Sultan", starring Salman Khan, came out in July, made 3.15 billion rupees and sits third on the all-time grossing list.

0



0





