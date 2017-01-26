Hrithik flaunts Deadpool shoes at 'Kaabil' release party

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was present at Kaabil’s release on January 25, alongside father Rakesh Roshan, who has produced the film. The star and his movie team commemorated the day with a cake-cutting ceremony, accompanied by a casually-dressed Karan Johar.



(Image courtesy: NDTV)

There was a photo session as well, wherein Hrithik stood in his signature pose from a song in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai – his debut film.

Hrithik also had a calm composure at the party, which was further signified by his very informal dressing. He sported a sweatshirt, cap, and quite eye-catching Deadpool shoes – something that probably piqued everyone’s interest the most.

In an interview, Hrithik talked about how well his partner received the film. He said, “I am so relieved. I am so glad Sussanne liked the film. Her opinion means the world to me,” oyetimes.com reported.

Kaabil is a blind man’s story of vengeance for the murder of his wife. It hit cinemas on January 25, 2017, and is in tight competition with Raees, starting Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

