Doctors save woman’s life by removing infected lungs for six days

TORONTO: Doctors were able to save a Canadian woman’s life by removing her infected lungs for about a week while she awaited a transplant—reportedly the first of its kind.

Melissa Benoit, a mother of three, reported serious lung infection at a hospital in Toronto. She suffered coughing fits and her lungs were found to be full of mucous and blood.

The doctors found her health deteriorating at an alarming rate. Benoit suffered from blood pressure and other health issues as the bacteria in her lungs had become resistant to anti-biotic.

It was a conundrum, but the doctors had to act quick. They decided to do go ahead with the procedure of removing her lungs.

A 13-member team of doctors performed a surgery to remove her lungs, which were as hard as a “football”. Benoit’s heart was connected to an artificial lung and other devices ensured circulation is maintained.

The doctors were not sure how long the artificial lungs are going to be functional. Thankfully, Benoit went through a successful surgery after getting donor lungs after six days.

Her condition drastically improved thereafter and she was able to walk without support.

