Punjab govt declares Uber and Careem 'illegal'

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday has declared the services of mobile-application taxi service providers, including Careem, Uber and A-One taxi services, as illegal and announced to take strict action against them.

In an issued notification by Punjab Transport Authority, it said that as the aforementioned companies are illegally using private cars for services the provincial government is facing huge financial losses, further adding that cars are being used as a taxi without the mandatory car-fitness certificate and route permit.

The notification mentioned that as security clearances of drivers are not also taken from concerned authorities, hence orders have been issued for strict action against the companies.

