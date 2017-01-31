Print Story
X

Punjab govt declares Uber and Careem 'illegal'

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
Punjab govt declares Uber and Careem 'illegal'

Related Stories

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday has declared the services of mobile-application taxi service providers, including Careem, Uber and A-One taxi services, as illegal and announced to take strict action against them.

In an issued notification by Punjab Transport Authority, it said that as the aforementioned companies are illegally using private cars for services the provincial government is facing huge financial losses, further adding that cars are being used as a taxi without the mandatory car-fitness certificate and route permit.

The notification mentioned that as security clearances of drivers are not also taken from concerned authorities, hence orders have been issued for strict action against the companies.  

Punjab govt declares Uber and Careem 'illegal' was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Careem, Geo, Geo News, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Punjab Government, Punjab Transport Authority, Uber. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab govt declares Uber and Careem 'illegal'" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129351-Punjab-govt-declares-Uber-and-Careem-illegal.

GEO TV NETWORK