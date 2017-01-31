Print Story
Twitter reacts to ban on ride-hailing services in Pakistan

WDWeb Desk

Twitter reacts to ban on ride-hailing services in Pakistan

After Punjab banned ride-hailing services Careem, Uber, and A-One and Sindh almost following suit, the common man is in a dilemma. With existing transport services in dire straits and efforts to make commuting convenient and affordable being blocked by the provincial governments, Pakistani commuters turned to twitter to register their anger.

Also Read: Careem & Uber: what's really going on?

First they understood what had actually transpired and how it is similar to actions taken in the past.

 

 

 

Then they said how the government doesn't work for the public's benefit.

 

 

Some thought a bit before expressing resentment, asserting that parties monopolising the market have a hand in this decision.

 

 

 

However, Geo.TV's Shahzeb Khanzada highlighted an important point!

 

 

Others noted Pakistan's lack of progress and talked about the country's inability to attract other major international companies here.

 

 

This guy seems to be in favour of the ban. What his reasons are, we are still trying to fathom.

 

 

(Translation: It's great that Uber and Careem have been banned, sales tax should be introduced for every customer-to-captain transaction, it's illegal right now.)

One certain Umair compared the ban to an international hashtag as well.

 

 

A few tried to lighten the situation with some jokes.

 

 

In fact, a stand-up comedian referenced a decades-old video clip to explain what has transpired.

 

 

Importantly, this is what Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Umar Saif had to say, when the firestorm caught his attention.

 

 

Regardless, one thing seems to be sure, as Arslan Awan puts it: The competition is over!

 

 

