Twitter reacts to ban on ride-hailing services in Pakistan

After Punjab banned ride-hailing services Careem, Uber, and A-One and Sindh almost following suit, the common man is in a dilemma. With existing transport services in dire straits and efforts to make commuting convenient and affordable being blocked by the provincial governments, Pakistani commuters turned to twitter to register their anger.

First they understood what had actually transpired and how it is similar to actions taken in the past.

Government will do each & everything to make our life difficult. First they banned Chingchi Rickshaw & now planning to ban Careem, Uber. — Mustafa (@TurnLikeMartial) January 31, 2017

Oh for God's sake, madness everywhere. You don't give us public transport, you don't let us use private transport. #Uber #Careem #Ban — Razi Baig (@Razi_Baig) January 31, 2017

Then they said how the government doesn't work for the public's benefit.

So now govt wants to shut down #Careem and #uber app in Pakistan .. Wow!! Anything which will benefit public is unbearable for govt. — Raza Zaidi (@Razaazaidi) January 31, 2017

Some thought a bit before expressing resentment, asserting that parties monopolising the market have a hand in this decision.

So the Transport Mafia with help of government has banned #Careem & #uber in Punjab and different cities. — Baray Abbu (@SyedAliMaddy) January 31, 2017

Banning companies like #Careem because it it's breaking the monopoly of transport profits for the government and transporters. Good going. — Valatári (@IntoTheStyx) January 31, 2017

However, Geo.TV's Shahzeb Khanzada highlighted an important point!

So the Punjab Govt didnt even know before that mobile app companies use private cars as cab.So they were unaware abt the concept.Very smart pic.twitter.com/gGTaIV1xnE — shahzeb khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) January 31, 2017

Others noted Pakistan's lack of progress and talked about the country's inability to attract other major international companies here.

So Punjab govt. has declared Uber and Careem illegal and then we wonder why we don't get companies like Amazon and eBay in Pakistan. — Omar Sohail (@omarsohail90) January 31, 2017

This guy seems to be in favour of the ban. What his reasons are, we are still trying to fathom.

Acha huwa ban kardia #Uber and #Careem ko, sales tax should be introduced for every customer to captain transaction, its illegal rn.. — Villain (@ZaidTehsin) January 31, 2017

(Translation: It's great that Uber and Careem have been banned, sales tax should be introduced for every customer-to-captain transaction, it's illegal right now.)

One certain Umair compared the ban to an international hashtag as well.

A few tried to lighten the situation with some jokes.

In fact, a stand-up comedian referenced a decades-old video clip to explain what has transpired.

Importantly, this is what Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Umar Saif had to say, when the firestorm caught his attention.

Working on the Uber and Careem issue. Better sense will prevail. Hold your judgements. — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) January 31, 2017

Regardless, one thing seems to be sure, as Arslan Awan puts it: The competition is over!

