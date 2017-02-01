Print Story
PSX-100 surges by 463 points on news of new SECP products

Ashraf Khan

Business
KARACHI: Waning political concerns, and the reported introduction of newer financial products (particularly leverage-featured) by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, kept investor confidence intact, pushing the index higher on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange went up 1.43%, an increase of 463 points, to close at 49,221 points. The overall turnover remained at 356 million shares, which is relatively lower than the 10-days moving average of 457 million shares.

Major gainers for the day were HUBC (+3.81%, US$4.96 million), SEARL (+4.95%, US$3.92 million) and BAHL (+3.75%, US$0.13 million).

The scrip specific volumetric chart was topped by KEL (-1.15% US$6.70 million), DSL (+2.76%, US$0.55 million) and ASL (+4.74%, US$4.17 million).

Top value leaders for the day were TRG (+4.99%, US$9.33 million) followed by ATRL (+0.91%, US$8.17 million) and SNGP (+4.31%, US$7.34 million).

