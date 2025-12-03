Dubai property market hits AED624 billion in 11 months

December 03, 2025
DUBAI: Dubai’s property market continued its record-breaking run in 2025, with real estate transactions reaching AED624.1 billion in the first 11 months of the year — equal to about Rs 47.68 trillion — according to official data released by Dubai Land Department (DLD).
The total marks a 49.6% year-on-year increase, driven by strong off-plan demand and heavy investor activity across key communities.
In November alone, Dubai logged 769 transactions worth AED3.51 billion (Rs 268 billion). The month saw 598 unit sales, 43 building sales, and 128 land deals.
The highest number of November transactions came from:
The costliest apartment sold in November was at Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay for AED203 million, equal to roughly Rs15.51 billion.
The highest-value villa sale was a Palm Jumeirah property for AED110 million, equal to around Rs8.40 billion.
After crossing last year’s record of AED522 billion (Rs39.92 trillion), Dubai added another AED64.7 billion (Rs 4.95 trillion) in November to reach AED624.1 billion (Rs 47.67 trillion) so far in 2025.
Analysts say the market is set to finish the year as Dubai’s strongest ever, supported by foreign investors, off-plan launches and population growth.