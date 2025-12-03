Dubai property market hits AED624 billion in 11 months

A colourful laser show lights up the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai on September 23, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Dubai’s property market continued its record-breaking run in 2025, with real estate transactions reaching AED624.1 billion in the first 11 months of the year — equal to about Rs 47.68 trillion — according to official data released by Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The total marks a 49.6% year-on-year increase, driven by strong off-plan demand and heavy investor activity across key communities.

In November alone, Dubai logged 769 transactions worth AED3.51 billion (Rs 268 billion). The month saw 598 unit sales, 43 building sales, and 128 land deals.

The highest number of November transactions came from:

Jumeirah Village Circle: 1,426 sales worth AED1.9bn (Rs145 billion)

Wadi Al Safa 5: 1,133 sales worth AED1.8bn (Rs137 billion )

Business Bay: 1,055 sales worth AED3.6bn (Rs275 billion)

Dubai South: 903 sales worth AED2.1bn (Rs160 billion )

Mina Rashid: 899 sales worth AED3.1bn (Rs 236 billion)

Most expensive home sold in Dubai

The costliest apartment sold in November was at Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay for AED203 million, equal to roughly Rs15.51 billion.

The highest-value villa sale was a Palm Jumeirah property for AED110 million, equal to around Rs8.40 billion.

After crossing last year’s record of AED522 billion (Rs39.92 trillion), Dubai added another AED64.7 billion (Rs 4.95 trillion) in November to reach AED624.1 billion (Rs 47.67 trillion) so far in 2025.

Analysts say the market is set to finish the year as Dubai’s strongest ever, supported by foreign investors, off-plan launches and population growth.