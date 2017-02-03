Print Story
Young man gunned down by police in Islamabad

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A young man was killed when a policeman opened fire at his vehicle in I-10 sector, Islamabad. The policeman fled the site after the incident.

According to the police, a young man and woman were traveling in a car when the policemen tried to intercept them at a checkpoint. However, when they did not stop the policeman opened fire at their vehicle. The man died on the spot and the policeman fled the site.

The woman with him in the vehicle is safe.

In a similar incident in 2013, a Rangers personnel shot dead a taxi driver in Karachi after he did not stop his vehicle.

