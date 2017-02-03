Certain kinds of cancer on rise in males in KP

Cancer seems to be on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as increased cases of throat, tongue and lungs cancer are being reported in men.

Talking to Geo News, Professor Dr Abid Jamil said that mouth, tongue and throat cancer patients make up to 80% of the total cancer patients in the province.

Most cases are reported in men above 60 years of age, he said. The reasons behind this is said to be smoking, use of paan, and deficiency of balanced, nutritious diets, he added.

Experts say common symptoms of mouth cancer include agitation/swelling in mouth, tumor, contraction of the jaws and tonsils.

Similarly, lungs cancer is blamed on the ever-increasing pollution in the environment.

Professor Dr Abid Jamil claimed that pollution, specially emission of dangerous smoke from vehicles and more so toxic smoke from burning of rubber tyres contributed more to lungs cancer than smoking cigarettes.

0



0





