Gates Foundation pledges $2.5bn for women's health research, innovation

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’s charity organisation, the Gates Foundation, has announced a new $2.5 billion commitment through 2030 to fund a new era of women-centred health research and innovation.

According to the release, the investment — the largest ever in women’s health by the foundation — will support more than 40 innovations in five key areas, particularly those affecting women in low- and middle-income countries.

The funding, announced via a press release, aims to address the chronic underfunding of women’s health research and development (R&D).

A 2021 analysis by McKinsey & Company found that just 1% of healthcare research and innovation is invested in female-specific conditions beyond oncology.

The new initiative will focus on obstetric care, maternal health and nutrition, gynaecological and menstrual health, contraceptive innovation, and sexually transmitted infections, the release stated.

“For too long, women have suffered from health conditions that are misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or ignored,” said Dr Anita Zaidi, president of the Gates Foundation’s Gender Equality Division. “We want this investment to spark a new era of women-centred innovation — one where women’s lives, bodies, and voices are prioritised in health R&D.”

Meanwhile, Gates, the chair of the foundation, emphasised that investing in women’s health has a lasting impact on families, economies, and the world.

“Investing in women’s health has a lasting impact across generations. It leads to healthier families, stronger economies, and a more just world,” said Gates.

“Yet women’s health continues to be ignored, underfunded, and sidelined. Too many women still die from preventable causes or live in poor health. That must change. But we can’t do it alone.”

Furthermore, in the release, the foundation highlighted that its investment will support promising innovations such as research into the vaginal microbiome, new treatments for preeclampsia, and non-hormonal contraception.

“The five priority areas were selected based on a combination of data and evidence about where innovation can save and improve the most lives, direct insights from women in low- and middle-income countries about their needs and preferences, and the persistently high rates of misdiagnosis caused by gaps in medical knowledge and training,” it said.

By addressing these gaps, the foundation hopes to unlock broader social and economic gains, with research showing that every $1 invested in women’s health yields $3 in economic growth.