Bride runs away from wedding in Ghotki, groom stages sit-in

AMAslam Malik

Pakistan

GHOTKI: A bride and her family escaped from their village on the day of the wedding, leaving the groom heart-broken.

The groom Bilawal from Mirzapur had married his wife Parveen 15 years ago. The marriage was to take place formally on Saturday after the girl had come of age. In a traditional ‘Watta Satta’ ceremony Bilawal’s sister Rubina had married the bride’s brother.

When the groom wearing a brand new Sherwani reached the bride’s village her family demanded that another marriage between the two families take place. When no such agreement was reached, the bride and her family escaped the village from the backdoor of their house.

The angry groom has staged a protest outside the bride’s house. He refused to leave until his bride is returned to him.

Bilawal claims that he had paid Rs.75,000 to the bride’s family as part of the wedding expense. “I want my bride back,” he says.

