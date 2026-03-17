Eid ul Fitr: Petition filed in IHC seeking early announcement of Shawwal moon sighting

A representational image showing the moon rising over the giant Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. — AFP/File

As preparations for Eid ul Fitr gain momentum, a citizen has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directives for the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to make an early announcement regarding the Shawwal moon sighting.

The petition, filed by an individual named Abdullah Shafiq, has been fixed for hearing, with IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar scheduled to hear the plea on Wednesday.

In his plea, Shafiq argued that people offer congregational taraweeh prayers due to the delay in the announcement of the moon sighting.

Further, he said that the late announcement leads to a sudden rush in markets and commercial areas.

The petitioner requested that the court direct the authorities to take measures to prevent any law and order situation, and also sought instructions for markets to remain closed, except for designated Eid shopping outlets.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has suggested that Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 21 in Pakistan this year, after a 30-day Ramadan.

"The new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born on March 19, 2026, at 06:23 PST," the Suparco said earlier this month.

"At the time of sunset on March 19, 2026, the age of the new moon will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, with an estimated 28-minute interval between sunset and moonset along Pakistan's coastal belt," it added.

Based on these astronomical parameters, the Suparco said, the chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent on the evening of March 19 were "low".

The first Shawwal is therefore anticipated to fall on Saturday, March 21, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

However, Suparco said the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make the final decision regarding the sighting of the crescent and the commencement of Eid ul Fitr across the country.