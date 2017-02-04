Dusty winds in Karachi increase Asthma cases

KARACHI: The met department has forecast dusty winds in Karachi till Tuesday, so residents should make arrangements to brave the health issues they bring with it.

Health experts said that due to dusty winds cases of Asthma, cough flu, allergy, eye infections, sore throat and nausea have increased.

Additional director health Karachi Dr Nadeem Shiekh has said that children, elderly and those who have low immunity should not step outside unnecessarily in this weather. They should wear warm clothes and cover their face, nose and mouth as well.

He also advised children to avoid crowded gatherings because these diseases spread through close contact.

People should avoid oily food and drink plenty of water and soups, and not take antibiotics until their health expert recommends it.

