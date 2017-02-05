Print Story
Pakistan open to negotiate with US on Dr Shakil Afridi`s release : Fatemi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi said on Saturday that Pakistan is willing to hold negotiations with Trump administration on Dr Shakil Afridi`s release. 

Fatemi said: “We will handle this issue within the parameters of our legal system but at the same time we don't want it to become an irritant with anyone. That is not the purpose of [our legal proceedings],” he further added that Obama administration had demanded Dr Afridi`s release, but were elaborately informed that the man is a Pakistani national who violated local laws and was being dealt with accordingly.

Currently, Afridi is serving a 33-year jail sentence in a Peshawar prison.

 

 

 

 




