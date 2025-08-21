Judge Frank Caprio, star of Caught in Providence, dies aged 88

Providence Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio. — YouTube/Caught in Providence.

Frank Caprio, the longtime Chief Judge of Providence Municipal Court and star of the reality series Caught in Providence, has died aged 88 after battling pancreatic cancer, his family has confirmed.

He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 20.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” his family said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“In his honour, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world – just as he did every day.”

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee ordered flags at state buildings and agencies to be flown at half-mast until Caprio’s burial.

“Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure,” he said. “On a personal level, he was a friend who faced his illness with bravery, and I will miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Judge Caprio not only served the public well, but he connected with people in a meaningful way. He showed us all what justice with humanity can look like.”

A judge known worldwide

Caprio became widely recognised through Caught in Providence, the long-running reality television show that highlighted his compassionate way of dealing with minor traffic offences. With humour and empathy, he often brought both laughter and comfort to people appearing in his courtroom.

The programme aired locally for more than 20 years before being broadcast nationally. Later, clips of his rulings found a huge following on YouTube, where new videos continued to appear even after he stepped down from the bench.

“I don’t wear a badge under my robe,” Caprio often remarked. “I wear a heart.”

Earlier this year, he published his memoir, Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America’s Nicest Judge.

His illness and final months

Caprio revealed in December 2023 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He praised the “wonderful team of doctors” treating him in Boston and Providence, but admitted he was facing “an insidious form of cancer”.

He kept his 1.7 million Instagram followers updated, sometimes posting videos during chemotherapy sessions. In one, he listened to the singer-songwriter Jewel, who later said she was “honoured to bring a small amount of comfort” to him.

Judge Frank Caprio is remembered in Rhode Island and far beyond as a man who brought kindness and compassion to the courtroom.