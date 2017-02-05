Print Story
X

WATCH: Bees take over stadium during South Africa v Sri Lanka ODI

WDWeb Desk

Amazing

A swarm of bees conquered the Wanderers stadium during South Africa v Sri Lanka third ODI in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The bees interrupted play twice - sending players diving for cover - before the game was officially stopped and a groundsman was called.

The groundsman used a fire extinguisher to try to disperse the bees, but to no avail. Eventually a beekeeper was called to the stadium to resolve the issue. The entire drama lasted over an hour.

South Africa won the match by seven wickets and lead the five-match ODI series 3-0.

WATCH: Bees take over stadium during South Africa v Sri Lanka ODI was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Amazing News, Bees, Cricket, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Stadium, Wanderers Stadium. Permanent link to the news story "WATCH: Bees take over stadium during South Africa v Sri Lanka ODI" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130032-WATCH-Bees-take-over-stadium-during-South-Africa-v-Sri-Lanka-ODI.

GEO TV NETWORK