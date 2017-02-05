WATCH: Bees take over stadium during South Africa v Sri Lanka ODI

A swarm of bees conquered the Wanderers stadium during South Africa v Sri Lanka third ODI in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The bees interrupted play twice - sending players diving for cover - before the game was officially stopped and a groundsman was called.

The groundsman used a fire extinguisher to try to disperse the bees, but to no avail. Eventually a beekeeper was called to the stadium to resolve the issue. The entire drama lasted over an hour.

South Africa won the match by seven wickets and lead the five-match ODI series 3-0.

