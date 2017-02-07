Nearly 500 turned up for Inter-club Boxing Tournament in Oldham

MANCHESTER: The Inter-club Thai Boxing Tournament in Oldham —a town in England— attracted boxers from all over Northwest and as far as Durham, New castle and Nottingham.

The event was a success, it was to encourage people from different communities to come in Glodwick, a no go area claimed by a few.

Organiser Tanveer Tariq said: "we will be organising an even bigger tournament in October we have already received confirmations, boxers from UK, Europe and even Thailand will fight in the main event. Our message is love irrespective of race come join us in this journey of love. Everyone is stressed nowadays come take your frustration out in the ring not on the streets".

Over 60 boxers from different clubs took part in the tournament and they were all given shields. Locals appreciated the idea, which will enable different communities to understand each other better and it will also keep the youths off streets and in a positive frame of mind.

0



0





