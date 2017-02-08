Print Story
X

Eight Pakistani money launderers arrested: Saudi police

GNGEO NEWS

World
Eight Pakistani money launderers arrested: Saudi police

Related Stories

RIYADH: At least eight Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Saudi police authorities on charges of money laundering for transfer of money to Pakistan on Wednesday, informed Saudi press.

According to reports, in a raid conducted by Saudi police, eight alleged suspects were arrested. The suspects have admitted their involvement in being part of Hundi system. Police has confiscated the Hundi registers, further adding that at least 2.5 million Saudi riyal were recovered from them.

The gang allegedly used money from immigrants to send money abroad.

Eight Pakistani money launderers arrested: Saudi police was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Saudia Arabia, Money Laundering, Pakistan, Riyadh, Geo, Geo News, World, World News. Permanent link to the news story "Eight Pakistani money launderers arrested: Saudi police" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130298-Eight-Pakistani-money-launderers-arrested-Saudi-police.

GEO TV NETWORK