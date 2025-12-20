US issues sanctions on family members and associates of Venezuela's Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2023. — Reuters

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on family members and associates of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as Washington ratchets up pressure on the Venezuelan president.

The US Treasury Department, in a statement, said it had imposed sanctions on seven people it said were tied to Maduro and his wife. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused them of "propping up Nicolas Maduro's rogue narcostate."

"We will not allow Venezuela to continue flooding our nation with deadly drugs," Bessent said.

"Maduro and his criminal accomplices threaten our hemisphere's peace and stability. The Trump administration will continue targeting the networks that prop up his illegitimate dictatorship."

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maduro and his government have vehemently denied links to crime and say that the US is seeking to oust him to take control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

In recent months, the administration of US President Donald Trump has been ratcheting up pressure on Maduro, executing a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean.

It has carried out strikes against suspected drug vessels in the region, seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, and declared a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

Trump has also repeatedly said that strikes on land in Venezuela are coming soon.

Friday's action sanctioned relatives of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, the nephew of Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores. The US says Malpica Flores was involved in a corruption plot at state oil company PDVSA. He was sanctioned by Washington last week.

His mother - the sister of Maduro's wife - as well as his father, sister, wife and daughter were hit with sanctions on Friday.

The Treasury on Friday also extended a general license protecting Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors through February 3 that was set to expire on December 20. It was a far shorter extension than the last one the Treasury issued in June, which had a six-month duration.

Washington has protected the Houston-based company from creditors in recent years, even amid a court-organised auction of shares in its parent company, PDV Holding. The license temporarily bans transactions with a Venezuela-issued bond collateralised with Citgo equity.

A US judge in November authorised the sale of shares in the parent of Citgo Petroleum to an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, following his approval of a $5.9 billion bid from the company in a court-organised auction to pay Venezuela-linked creditors.

The sale order, which is pending Treasury Department approval, was the last major legal step to wrap a two-year auction aimed at paying up to 15 creditors for debt defaults and expropriations.