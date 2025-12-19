Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame' at White House features mocking, controversial plaques targeting former presidents

The collage of photos shows former US president Barack Obama's plaque (left) and another referring to former US president Joe Biden. — Reporter

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has installed new plaques at the "Presidential Walk of Fame" located along the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

The plaques contain direct and politically charged, mocking commentary aimed at recent former US presidents. Reporters spotted the new additions on Wednesday, triggering fresh debate within Washington's political circles.

One plaque refers to former president Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe Biden" and labels him "the worst president in American history." Notably, Biden's portrait is absent from the walk of fame. Instead, a framed image shows Biden's signature produced by the presidential autopen.

Former president Barack Obama's plaque identifies him as "Barack Hussein Obama" and describes him as "one of the most divisive political figures in American history."

Similarly, the plaque beneath Bill Clinton's portrait states that "in 2016, President Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the presidency to President Donald J. Trump."

According to the White House, several of these plaques were written by President Trump himself. These additions are being described as part of Trump's broader effort to reshape the White House in line with his political vision.

The White House formally unveiled the Presidential Walk of Fame outside the Oval Office in September. The display includes portraits of all past US presidents, with the exception of Joe Biden.

President Trump has previously overseen other major changes at the White House, including replacing the grass in the Rose Garden with a stone patio and ordering the construction of a new White House ballroom, a project that required the demolition of much of the East Wing.

Political analysts say the plaques represent an unprecedented move in American history, marking the first time such overtly political and controversial narratives about former presidents have been publicly displayed inside the White House. Strong reactions and further debate are expected in the coming days.