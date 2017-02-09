Jeff Sessions confirmed as next U.S. Attorney General

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States.
The Alabama senator is known for his tough stance on immigration enforcement and his early support of President Donald Trump who nominated him for the job.
Sessions was confirmed by a 52-47 vote.
