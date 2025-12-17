Trump imposes full travel bans on seven more countries, Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order on AI in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, December 11, 2025. — Reuters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded a US travel ban by barring nationals of seven more countries, including Syria, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders, from entering the United States.

The White House said that Trump, who has long campaigned to restrict immigration, was acting "to protect the security of the United States."

"President Trump signed a proclamation further restricting and limiting the entry of foreign nationals to the US," the White House said.

The move has imposed full restrictions and entry limitations on nationals from five countries - Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria - in addition to the initial list of 12 countries.

"Full restrictions have also been imposed on individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents," it added.

This is an evolving story and is being updated with new information.